Myanmar kyat to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.048 today, reflecting a 0.406% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.320% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.048 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.047 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.