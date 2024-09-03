Myanmar kyat to Costa Rican colóns Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Myanmar kyat to Costa Rican colóns history summary. This is the Myanmar kyat (MMK) to Costa Rican colóns (CRC) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MMK and CRC historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MMK to CRC conversion chart
1 MMK = 0.24626 CRC
0
Myanmar kyat to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Costa Rican colóns is currently 0.246 today, reflecting a -0.369% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -1.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.250 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.246 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.987% decrease in value.
