Myanmar kyat to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.223% decrease in value.