Macedonian denar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Mexican pesos is currently 0.356 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.431% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.359 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.353 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.