500 Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MGA to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 mga
275.90 tzs

1.00000 MGA = 0.55181 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MGA0.55181 TZS
5 MGA2.75904 TZS
10 MGA5.51808 TZS
20 MGA11.03616 TZS
50 MGA27.59040 TZS
100 MGA55.18080 TZS
250 MGA137.95200 TZS
500 MGA275.90400 TZS
1000 MGA551.80800 TZS
2000 MGA1103.61600 TZS
5000 MGA2759.04000 TZS
10000 MGA5518.08000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 TZS1.81223 MGA
5 TZS9.06115 MGA
10 TZS18.12230 MGA
20 TZS36.24460 MGA
50 TZS90.61150 MGA
100 TZS181.22300 MGA
250 TZS453.05750 MGA
500 TZS906.11500 MGA
1000 TZS1812.23000 MGA
2000 TZS3624.46000 MGA
5000 TZS9061.15000 MGA
10000 TZS18122.30000 MGA