10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Malagasy ariaries

Convert TZS to MGA at the real exchange rate

10,000 tzs
18,073 mga

1.00000 TZS = 1.80725 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 TZS1.80725 MGA
5 TZS9.03625 MGA
10 TZS18.07250 MGA
20 TZS36.14500 MGA
50 TZS90.36250 MGA
100 TZS180.72500 MGA
250 TZS451.81250 MGA
500 TZS903.62500 MGA
1000 TZS1807.25000 MGA
2000 TZS3614.50000 MGA
5000 TZS9036.25000 MGA
10000 TZS18072.50000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MGA0.55333 TZS
5 MGA2.76663 TZS
10 MGA5.53326 TZS
20 MGA11.06652 TZS
50 MGA27.66630 TZS
100 MGA55.33260 TZS
250 MGA138.33150 TZS
500 MGA276.66300 TZS
1000 MGA553.32600 TZS
2000 MGA1106.65200 TZS
5000 MGA2766.63000 TZS
10000 MGA5533.26000 TZS