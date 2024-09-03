Malagasy ariary to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Tanzanian shillings is currently 0.597 today, reflecting a -0.370% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.089% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.599 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.592 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.