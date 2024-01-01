Liberian dollars to CFP francs today

1.000 LRD = 0.5664 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.34818.7160.9150.7821.33983.0761.643
1 CAD0.742113.8880.6790.580.99461.6451.219
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0724.4390.088
1 EUR1.0931.47420.46510.8551.46490.841.797

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 LRD0.56642 XPF
5 LRD2.83211 XPF
10 LRD5.66421 XPF
20 LRD11.32842 XPF
50 LRD28.32105 XPF
100 LRD56.64210 XPF
250 LRD141.60525 XPF
500 LRD283.21050 XPF
1000 LRD566.42100 XPF
2000 LRD1,132.84200 XPF
5000 LRD2,832.10500 XPF
10000 LRD5,664.21000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Liberian Dollar
1 XPF1.76547 LRD
5 XPF8.82735 LRD
10 XPF17.65470 LRD
20 XPF35.30940 LRD
50 XPF88.27350 LRD
100 XPF176.54700 LRD
250 XPF441.36750 LRD
500 XPF882.73500 LRD
1000 XPF1,765.47000 LRD
2000 XPF3,530.94000 LRD
5000 XPF8,827.35000 LRD
10000 XPF17,654.70000 LRD