100 Lebanese pounds to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LBP to VND at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
161 vnd

1.00000 LBP = 1.61484 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 LBP1.61484 VND
5 LBP8.07420 VND
10 LBP16.14840 VND
20 LBP32.29680 VND
50 LBP80.74200 VND
100 LBP161.48400 VND
250 LBP403.71000 VND
500 LBP807.42000 VND
1000 LBP1614.84000 VND
2000 LBP3229.68000 VND
5000 LBP8074.20000 VND
10000 LBP16148.40000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lebanese Pound
1 VND0.61926 LBP
5 VND3.09629 LBP
10 VND6.19258 LBP
20 VND12.38516 LBP
50 VND30.96290 LBP
100 VND61.92580 LBP
250 VND154.81450 LBP
500 VND309.62900 LBP
1000 VND619.25800 LBP
2000 VND1238.51600 LBP
5000 VND3096.29000 LBP
10000 VND6192.58000 LBP