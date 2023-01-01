20 Lebanese pounds to Albanian leks

Convert LBP to ALL at the real exchange rate

20 lbp
0.13 all

1.00000 LBP = 0.00628 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.090290.87361.494171.662140.963918.7324
1 GBP1.1500911.25365104.4981.718191.911341.1085721.5408
1 USD0.917250.797671183.3551.370551.524620.8841517.1825
1 INR0.01100430.009569560.011996910.01644230.01829070.0106070.206136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Albanian Lek
1 LBP0.00628 ALL
5 LBP0.03141 ALL
10 LBP0.06283 ALL
20 LBP0.12565 ALL
50 LBP0.31413 ALL
100 LBP0.62826 ALL
250 LBP1.57065 ALL
500 LBP3.14131 ALL
1000 LBP6.28261 ALL
2000 LBP12.56522 ALL
5000 LBP31.41305 ALL
10000 LBP62.82610 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Lebanese Pound
1 ALL159.16900 LBP
5 ALL795.84500 LBP
10 ALL1591.69000 LBP
20 ALL3183.38000 LBP
50 ALL7958.45000 LBP
100 ALL15916.90000 LBP
250 ALL39792.25000 LBP
500 ALL79584.50000 LBP
1000 ALL159169.00000 LBP
2000 ALL318338.00000 LBP
5000 ALL795845.00000 LBP
10000 ALL1591690.00000 LBP