South Korean wons to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert KRW to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
5.20 bob

1.000 KRW = 0.005199 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7941.4741.6590.96818.235
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2731.7251.9421.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1111.3491.5190.88616.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KRW0.00520 BOB
5 KRW0.02599 BOB
10 KRW0.05199 BOB
20 KRW0.10397 BOB
50 KRW0.25993 BOB
100 KRW0.51985 BOB
250 KRW1.29963 BOB
500 KRW2.59927 BOB
1000 KRW5.19854 BOB
2000 KRW10.39708 BOB
5000 KRW25.99270 BOB
10000 KRW51.98540 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / South Korean Won
1 BOB192.36200 KRW
5 BOB961.81000 KRW
10 BOB1,923.62000 KRW
20 BOB3,847.24000 KRW
50 BOB9,618.10000 KRW
100 BOB19,236.20000 KRW
250 BOB48,090.50000 KRW
500 BOB96,181.00000 KRW
1000 BOB192,362.00000 KRW
2000 BOB384,724.00000 KRW
5000 BOB961,810.00000 KRW
10000 BOB1,923,620.00000 KRW