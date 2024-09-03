Haitian gourde to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to CFP francs is currently 0.823 today, reflecting a 0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.132% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.824 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.817 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.