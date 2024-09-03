Haitian gourde to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 173.217 today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 174.777 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 171.185 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.803% increase in value.