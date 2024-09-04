Sierra Leonean leone to Haitian gourdes Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Sierra Leonean leone to Haitian gourdes history summary. This is the Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) to Haitian gourdes (HTG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SLL and HTG historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SLL to HTG conversion chart
1 SLL = 0.00583 HTG
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Sierra Leonean leone to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.771% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Haitian gourdes
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.