Haitian gourde to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.063 today, reflecting a -0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.718% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.063 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.062 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.899% decrease in value.