Haitian gourde to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 58.592 today, reflecting a 0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.928% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 58.639 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 57.996 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.422% decrease in value.