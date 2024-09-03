Haitian gourde to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Mongolian tugriks is currently 25.758 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 25.839 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 25.685 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.