Haitian gourde to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Malagasy ariaries is currently 34.630 today, reflecting a -0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 34.878 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 34.512 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.700% increase in value.