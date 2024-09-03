Haitian gourde to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Liberian dollars is currently 1.486 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.490 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.481 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.524% decrease in value.