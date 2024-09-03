Honduran lempira to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Zambian kwacha is currently 1.058 today, reflecting a 0.528% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 1.070 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.041 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.044% decrease in value.