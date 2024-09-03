Honduran lempira to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Vanuatu vatus is currently 4.797 today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.212% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 4.826 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.787 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.