Honduran lempira to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Uruguayan pesos is currently 1.630 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.634 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.622 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.