Honduran lempira to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Surinamese dollars is currently 1.169 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.177 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.163 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.549% decrease in value.