Honduran lempira to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 908.690 today, reflecting a -0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.550% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 925.469 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 907.799 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.589% increase in value.