Honduran lempira to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Serbian dinars is currently 4.273 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 1.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 4.283 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 4.215 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.605% decrease in value.