Honduran lempira to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 1.487 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 1.493 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.482 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.