Honduran lempira to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Mozambican meticals is currently 2.576 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 2.587 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.570 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.