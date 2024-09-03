Honduran lempira to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 1.598 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 1.609 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.594 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.832% increase in value.