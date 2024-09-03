Honduran lempira to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Macanese patacas is currently 0.324 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.325 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.323 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.564% decrease in value.