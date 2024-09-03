Macanese pataca to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Honduran lempiras is currently 3.087 today, reflecting a 0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 3.092 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.075 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.454% decrease in value.