Honduran lempira to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Kyrgystani soms is currently 3.436 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 3.451 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.425 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.608% increase in value.