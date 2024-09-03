Honduran lempira to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 626.503 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 628.703 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 620.644 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.