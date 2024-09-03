Honduran lempira to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Haitian gourdes is currently 5.290 today, reflecting a -0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.237% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 5.325 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.282 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.609% increase in value.