Honduran lempira to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Guyanaese dollars is currently 8.414 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.147% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.459 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.407 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.