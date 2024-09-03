Honduran lempira to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Colombian pesos is currently 168.076 today, reflecting a -0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 3.498% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 169.148 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 162.395 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.695% increase in value.