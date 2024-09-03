Honduran lempira to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.538 today, reflecting a 0.580% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.578% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.541 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.534 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.