Guyanaese dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.126 today, reflecting a 0.553% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.127 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.124 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.044% decrease in value.