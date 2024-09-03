Guyanaese dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.400% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.316% increase in value.