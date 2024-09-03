Guyanaese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 36.868 today, reflecting a 0.217% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.150% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 36.868 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 36.393 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.