Guyanaese dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.934% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.