Guyanaese dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 16.201 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 16.214 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 16.160 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.156% increase in value.