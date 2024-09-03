Mongolian tugrik to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Guyanaese dollars is currently 0.062 today, reflecting a 0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.216% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.062 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.062 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.166% increase in value.