Guyanaese dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 21.773 today, reflecting a -0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.172% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 21.856 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 21.747 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.296% increase in value.