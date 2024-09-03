Malagasy ariary to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Guyanaese dollars is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.046 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.046 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.295% decrease in value.