Guyanaese dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Laotian kips is currently 105.963 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.240% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 105.983 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 105.628 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.230% decrease in value.