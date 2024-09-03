Guyanaese dollar to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a 0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.799% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.