Guyanaese dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.332 today, reflecting a -1.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.024% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.337 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.331 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.383% decrease in value.