Guyanaese dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 0.640 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.642 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.639 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.