Guyanaese dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 19.976 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.651% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 20.028 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 19.269 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.