Guyanaese dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Armenian drams is currently 1.857 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.072% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 1.864 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.852 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.472% decrease in value.